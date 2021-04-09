From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Former presidential candidate, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has called on separatist agitators across Nigeria, particularly in the South East, to cease hostilities and give room to resolve contending issues politically.

Olawepo-Hashim, a strong advocate for national unity, also called on the Federal Government to take quick action to stabilise the polity.

In his reaction to the recent attacks on the Imo State police headquarters and correctional facility, Olawepo-Hashim lamented that separatist operations are getting more widespread in the South East as well as agitations in the South West thereby heating up the polity.

He advised Nigerians to adopt civilised ways of resolving contending issues, rather than indulging in acts that might not augur well for continued growth and national development.

“We shall continue to call for dialogue to strengthen the Nigerian federation,” he said.

He, however, called on the Federal Government on the need for quick action to douse tension in the South East.

“We need to see quick action on the part of government to stabilise the polity,” he said.