From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has warned the Federal Government not to gag the press and other vocal persons criticising its policies and speaking against societal ills.

The organisation stated this against the backdrop of the invitation to Navy Commodore Kunle Olawunmi (retd) by the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) over comments that sponsors of Boko Haram and terrorists groups were known to the Federal Government.

Its President, Samson Ayokunle Olasupo, in a statement, yesterday, said: “It was reported by the media recently that one Navy Commodore Kunle Olawunmi (retd) was invited by the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) over comments he allegedly made on Channels Television’s ‘Sunrise Daily Breakfast programme last Wednesday.’ We thank God that it was a friendly chat as claimed by the Defence Headquarters.

“We urged the government to tolerate criticisms that are constructive as they would help in finding solutions to our problems, especially those that exposes the ills in our society and the people behind our ordeals. This would help us get to the roots of our problems and solve them. We must, therefore, promote peace, love and unity in all we say and do. We once again urge Nigerians to run away from spreading fake news because it is damaging and totally unhelpful.”

