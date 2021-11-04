French club FC Nantes are looking at adding Slavia Prague forward Peter Olayinka to their squad, according to a report by MSV Foot, as per Sport.

Olayinka was close to leaving Slavia Prague in the summer after leading the Czech Republic champions to their seventh league title since the foundation of the Czech league in 1993.

The Super Eagles winger became an in-demand star after contributing six goals and three assists in 24 league games to help Slavia complete the entire 2020-21 season undefeated.

But he suffered an injury that scuppered his transfer to Copenhagen after he reportedly failed his medicals.

However, Olayinka has returned to the pitch after overcoming his injury troubles and has quickly found his feet, netting three goals and assisting another in six league matches.

The former Gent star even scored the winner for the Red and Whites in the 1-0 triumph over Sigma Olomouc on October 27.

And he is back on the radar of some of Europe’s biggest clubs, with Nantes keen on sealing a move for the 25-year-old in the coming transfer windows.

There are even suggestions in the report that Nantes’ Nigerian winger Moses Simon would have to leave the Canaries to make room for compatriot Olayinka.

