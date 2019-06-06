The Old Aba People’s Assembly has pledged its support for the second term of Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu.

A statement signed by leader of the Assembly, Chief Sam Nkire, said the best of Governor Ikpeazu was yet to come, adding that his first term was just the beginning of the good things to come.

While congratulating the governor for his resounding victory at the recent election, the Assembly said it had no doubt Abia would take its pride of place among the fastest growing economies in the country by the time Governor Ikpeazu exits in 2023.

The Assembly also solicited the support and cooperation of all Abians for the administration of Governor Ikpeazu, to encourage him to actualise his promises and plans for the development and well-being of the people of the state.

Meanwhile, the Assembly has congratulated those who won elections at all levels in the state, urging them to shun selfishness and work for the benefit of the state and Nigeria.

The Assembly also congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari for finding the former deputy governor of the state, Dr. Chris Akomas, worthy to be appointed a member of the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission.