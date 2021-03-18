From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The leadership of Old Bende Progressive Union (OBPU), Abia South zone has paid condolence visit to the wife of late Reps member, Hon Ossy Prestige.

This is even as the family of the demised lawmaker has rolled out his burial arrangements.

Old Bende comprised of the people in Abia North and Umuahia part of Abia Central Senatorial zones of the state.

Led by the traditional ruler of Umuosu Okaiuga Nkwoegwu in Umuahia North Local Government, Eze Nzenwata Mbakwe, OBPU described the late lawmaker as one of its bonafide members who contributed immensely to the development of Aba in particular and Abia in general.

Speaking through Deputy Inspector General of Police retired, Azubuko Uda, OBPU described Hon Prestige’s death as a big blow to his constituents.

“When Hon Prestige was alive, he identified with everything Aba and the people loved him as a result of this, so much so that he won elections even while in a minority party.

“He did what his contemporaries could not do even within the political circle, leaving legacies that will be difficult to match in the process”.

Eze Mbakwe described the lawmaker’s death as a tragedy and said it will be difficult for residents of Aba to overcome it.

The monarch urged the immediate family members of Prestige to bear the loss with fortitude.

Widow of the late lawmaker, Rev (Mrs) Precious Ossy Prestige who said he was yet to overcome the shock of her husband’s death, thanked the OBPU leadership for coming to commensurate with the family and urged them to participate actively in the burial.

Meanwhile, Chuks Nnanna, brother of Hon Prestige has rolled out the burial programme for the late lawmaker which began on April 15 with a valedictory session at the House of Representatives.

According to the arrangement, Hon Prestige would be buried on April 24 at Abiriba, Ohafia Local Government Area of the state.