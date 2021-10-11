From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The 1991 set of Government Secondary School (GSS) Ilorin, Kwara state, has donated a 30-set of office tables and chairs worth N750, 000 to the alma mater.

Prof. Tahir Yusuf, a member of the association, while presenting the donation, weekend, said giving back to the school that produced them was a thing of joy.

Yusuf, who represented Mr Babatunde Adeyemi, the head boy at the time, said the presentation of the furniture was part of the two-day programme to celebrate the 30 Years Reunion Meeting of the set.

The occasion, which was graced by many old students within and outside the country, was also monitored via zoom in Abuja.

He said since government cannot do the work alone, it was the responsibility of everyone, especially the old students, to contribute to make things much better for one’s alma mater.

“It is actually a thanksgiving day for everyone of us today because it is neither by our strength nor our wisdom that we are present here.

“Some of our mates are no more today but we will continue to pray for them.

“As old boys, knowing what the school has positively impacted into our lives, we will continue to give back to the school.

“And that is the essence of this particular gathering.

“Our aim is to bring back the lost glory of GSS Ilorin. We want to see it as being the best not only in Kwara State but Nigeria as a whole,” he said.

The medical practitioner and a senior lecturer at the Department of Medicine, Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, said that the meeting was also to strengthen the relationship among members after leaving secondary school 30 years ago.

“Quite a number of my school mates, I am meeting them today after 30 years.

“Some, I can recognise them and some I could not.

“That is the essence of this gathering,” he said.

He recalled that members of the association, which started with seven people about a year ago, had increased to about 148.

“We still have a lot of work to do to connect with others because during our set, we had SS3 classrooms, spreading from ‘A’ to ‘H’ with not less than 70 students in a class,” he said.

Yusuf, who noted that members of the set are spread across various professions, thanked the current school Principal, Mr Baba Awodi, for keeping the flag flying.

The National Vice President, GSS Ilorin Old Boys Association, Alhaji Mohammed Adebayo, thanked members of the ’91 Set for their contribution and urged them not to relent in the effort at making the school a centre of excellence.

Elder Philip Ajibola, a Geography Teacher during the period, thanked the old students for the good gesture.

In his goodwill message, the retired teacher urged members of the set to continue to strive to move the union forward.

Corroborating, Mr Gbenga Oroyinyin, who was also a teacher at the time, enjoined members of the association to work in oneness towards achieving the aims and objectives of the organisation.

The Principal, Mr Awodi, while receiving the donation, thanked the old students for their support.

He said GSS Ilorin alumni had done excellently well towards improving the education standard of the school over the years.

“The GSS Ilorin Old Boys Association has been the best in Kwara State. I can say it anywhere.

“If you come to GSS, look at all the classrooms; different sets of old students have done one thing or the other in the school.

“They are really complementing government’s effort. Look at the classrooms, the hall, the science lab, library, dinning hall, the clinic, different sets did all these renovations,” he said.

Awodi informed that the various supports given by the old students had earned the school two commendation letters from the state’s Ministry of Education and Teaching Service Commission.

“I really thank every one of you for a wonderful job,” he said.

GSS Ilorin, the first secondary school in Kwara with the motto: “No Struggle, No Success,” was established in 1914 and the school had produced various leaders in all walks of life.

