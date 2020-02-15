Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has maintained that the old eastern region divided by the federal government into two geo-political zones is still coexisting as one.

According to a press statement by the publicity secretary of the group, Emma Powerful made available to Sunday Sun, he emphasised that the attendance of traditional rulers from these old blocs at Nnamdi Kanu’s parent’s burial is a full proof of it.

Prominent among the Igbo leaders that graced the burial ceremony according Powerful is the former senate president Adolphus Nwagbara.

“The attendance of traditional rulers ,chiefs kings and queens all over South south and South east its a proof the old eastern region is still one united region, even though FG divided it into 2 geopolitical zones to stop them from uniting for a secession a second time.

“We had traditional rulers and chiefs , from ijaw , ikwerre anang , efik , ogoni , Ibibio , idoma etc all in afara ukwu ibeku, including the former senate president, Adolphus Nwagbara to pay their last respect to nnamdi Kanu’s parent”. Powerful stated.