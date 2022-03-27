From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Youths from the 10 states that make up the old Eastern Region have concluded plans for a football tournament aimed at unifying people of the area and also reducing the escalating tension of insecurity in the zone.

Secretary of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), Mr. Chidi A. Chidi on behalf of the President and Confederation of Independent Football Association CONIFA representative in old Eastern Nigeria, Kenneth Chukwuemeka in a statement yesterday noted that the competition became necessary due to the high level of disunity in the old Eastern Nigeria that metamorphosed into the high level of insecurity in the two regions that made up the zone.

He said the multimillion naira football trophy competition is aimed at unifying the people of the old Eastern Nigeria and reducing the already escalated tension in the Zone.

He equally noted that the (CONIFA), had instructed them to commence a football competition in their zone, as the zone had since belonged to the football governing body.