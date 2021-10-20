From Tony Osauzo, Benin

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, Charles Idahosa, has said that rather than blame Governor Obaseki for the lingering crisis in the state chapter of the party, the old members who resisted all moves to integrate the new entrants should be held responsible for the crisis.

Idahosa, a former political aide to ex-Governor Adams Oshiomhole, who defected to the PDP along with Governor Godwin Obaseki, stated this at a press conference in Benin City, where he explained that the governor had done all he could do to ensure that everyone was accommodated.

‎He lamented that those of them who followed the governor to the PDP had been stranded and expressed fear that they could become ‘political herdsmen roaming from point A to B to C because of some few greedy political lightweights.’

He debunked insinuations that Obaseki lacked the quality to coexist with political actors, as indicated in the present crisis in the PDP, saying the truth ‘was that before we joined the PDP in 2020, the party had been divided into factions and it is those old PDP members who are shut out that are causing the crisis and not the governor.’

Idahosa, however, agreed that the lingering crisis had had negative effects on the performance of the governor in his second term, but noted that the problem started when, while looking for a platform for Obaseki to actualise his second term ambition, having been thrown out of the APC, the governor’s camp did not take into reckoning the bad blood in the PDP.

‘I concur also with the belief that the topmost delivery that Edo people know Godwin Obaseki for is missing in his one-year second term. But the truth is that when we were running from scorpions, we didn’t fully know that we were bedding with snakes,’ Idahosa lamented.

The PDP leader stated that Governor Obaseki’s main concern was the integration of those who followed him to the PDP, adding that that was why the governor appointed only 11 commissioners out of the 21 the state normal has, with the hope that the old PDP would allow harmonisation and fill the remaining 10 slots and the remaining 218 other political vacant positions would be shared equitably.

‘The NWC of the party should do something. Edo issues would have been resolved like Benue and Sokoto States if not for the in-house crisis that is destabilising Governor Obaseki.

‘The man has begged, cajoled, threatened and done all possible things to make PDD harmonize, but for personal gains with 2023 in mind, the old hawks in PDP Edo are resisting, but sooner than later, the right thing will be done,’ he assured

Idahosa appealed to the governor and party stakeholders ‘to stop the unnecessary suspension and counter suspension forthwith.’

