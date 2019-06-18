Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A former Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Basil Ganagana was among the eight commissioner-nominees presented to the House on Tuesday for screening and confirmation by the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa.

Ganagana was in the House where he represented Patani constituency. He served as speaker and deputy speaker at various times during his 16-year stint.

Also on the list are Patrick Ukah, James Augoye, Chika Ossai, and Peter Mrakpor, immediate past commissioners for Information, Works, Lands, and Justice, respectively.

Former Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education during the second tenure of ex-governor Emmanuel Uduaghan, Prof. Patrick Muoboghare, and the immediate past Senior Political Adviser, Festus Ochonogor, also made the list which has just one relatively unknown name, Mrs. Florence Alanta.

The names of the nominees were read by the speaker of the House, Sheriff Oborevwori, during plenary. The House, thereafter, directed the nominees to appear before plenary on Thursday.

The House also approved the request of the governor for the appointment of 15 special advisers in line with Section 196, Sub-section One of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the House has been fully constituted with the appointment of the principal officers.

The appointments were made by the two political parties in the state, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Party (APC) which have their members in the House.

PDP returned the member representing Isoko North, Tim Owhefere, and the member representing Bomadi, Oboro Preyor, as Majority Leader and Deputy Majority Leader respectively.

Also returned was Mrs. Pat Ajudua (Oshimili North) as the Chief Whip while Solomon Ighrakpata (Uvwie) and Festus Okoh (Ika South) were named Deputy Chief Whip and Majority Whip, respectively.

For the two APC opposition seats in the House, the member representing Ethiope East, Innocent Anidi, was named Minority Leader, while the member representing Ughelli North II, Moses Anaughe is the Minority Whip.