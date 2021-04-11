The second edition of Africa’s premier music competition, Old Mutual Amazing Voices, berths today on television across Africa.

Out of over 500 that entered for the audition, top 10 Acapella groups from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Zimbabwe and South Africa will be selected to compete for a whopping $100, 000 grand prize.

According to the Executive Head, Marketing and Customer Experience, Old Mutual Nigeria, Alero Ladipo, the show is expected to attract and help unleash the brightest of African musical talents for the global stage.

She said: “It is an amazing opportunity to provide a learning platform for exceptional African talents and to show the world the quality of entertainment we are capable of showcasing.

“Old Mutual has been championing mutually positive futures for 175 years, and we are grateful that we can enable them achieve and share their exceptional best. It’s a great privilege. There is no greater time than now to focus on what really matters, your passion.”

Alero further explained that the top 10 groups, two from each country, will set out for South Africa where they will undergo an intense musical, educational and inspirational bootcamp at Sun City.

“The talent’s journey to stardom will be closely monitored by the experienced judging table from each of the countries and supported by the show advisor, Zwai Bala,” she averred.

The judges include Evelle, a previous Nigerian Idol’s winner, singer and collaborator; Zimbabwe’s Afropop and R&B singer/songwriter, Ammara Brown; Kenya’s renowned performer, voice coach, writer and producer, Filah Tuju; Ghana’s rapper, composer and songwriter, Trigmatic; and South Africa’s award winning Vusi Nova.