The Nigerian subsidiary of pan-African Insurer; Old Mutual Limited (OML) has announced the appointment of Mr Olalekan Oyinlade, as the new Managing Director for its general insurance business in the country. The appointment took effect from October 2019.

Oyinlade, joined the company from Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc, where he was an Executive Director, Operations responsible for the overall business development and technical operations of the firm.

He specialises in direct and treaty reinsurance underwriting, commercial claims handling, as well as extensive client and brokers relationship management also has 22 years of cognate experience in various insurance roles including chief underwriter, reinsurance manager, among others.

A graduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Oyinlade started his professional career with Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc where he acquired considerable experience in general business underwriting and reinsurance operations. He joined AXA Mansard Insurance Plc in February 2004 and left in 2017 as Chief Underwriting Officer with additional responsibility for the company’s distribution activities in the public & infrastructure sectors and management of the life and savings portfolio.

He is an associate of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (ACIIN) and that of Nigeria Council of Registered Insurance Brokers of Nigeria (NCRIB) as well as a member of Chartered Insurance Institute of London (CII).

He has attended several technical courses including Engineering & Special Risk courses organised by Africa Re, Oil & Energy Seminar organised by Munich Re and Energy Underwriting Seminar by HSBC, London. He has also attended development programmes at leading institutions including the Finance for Non-Finance Executives, IMD Switzerland and the Senior Management Programme, Lagos Business School.