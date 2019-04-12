Maduka Nweke

Nigerians who fear that their financial capacity may not take them through in the event of falling into critical illnesses have been assured that with the new product developed by Old Mutual Insurance, their fears are allayed.

The insurance company earlier, this week launched a savings plan for customers in Nigeria, especially young professionals and families, with a minimum monthly contribution of N5,000 for a period of five or 10 years to fund their future health bills.

In her opening remarks, Executive Head, Marketing and Customer Experience of the underwriter, Alero Ladipo, explained that the plan also gives the customer the opportunity to access part of the savings for immediate needs during the savings period, thereby providing financial security.

Ladipo said another critical component of the plan is the protection on the savings, such that in the event the policyholder passes on in the course of the savings plan, the assigned beneficiaries will receive the originally targeted sum assured in the plan.

According to her, “we understand that life is filled with a constant juggling of our priorities. Trying to excel in our career, expanding our businesses, getting another degree, starting a family, raising children, providing education for them, among others; yet taking care of our siblings and parents, all on an income, is a stretch for many.

Speaking at the event, Keith Alford, Managing Director, Old Mutual, stated that though the company is partnering health professionals, its role is to give Nigerians peace of mind especially when they suffer critical illnesses like cancer, heart attack, coma and other serious sicknesses.