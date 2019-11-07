Lukman Olabiyi

The Managing Director of Old Mutual Nigeria, Olalekan Oyinlade, and members of Lions Club have called on Nigerians to serve and protect human dignity for the development of the nation.

They challenged leaders at all levels to do more in ensuring better quality service delivery in bridging gap between the poor and the rich.

This calls was made at the investiture of Adetubo Jamiu Adebusola as the second president of Eko Centennial Lions Club, Ikorodu, Lagos.

Oyinlade who was the Chairman of the occasion, ably represented by Adeniyi Oladunjoye,, said level of poverty in country should be concern of everybody.

“As citizens of this nation, we are called to serve. We are called to protect and assist people, advocate for human rights and ensure that the dignity of every man and woman is protected.

“We all have responsibilities when it comes to rendering service to those who need it. We should all be part of the solution to the challenge facing us,

“Donating to the needy is an effective way to improve your neighborhood or community. Donating money to worthy organizations helps alleviate poverty, hunger, homelessness and at the same time, it can improve community life by promoting honesty, friendliness and trust among residents.

“Donating to the needy benefits the recipient, but it also benefits the donor in a variety of ways, from financial considerations to improvements in physical, psychological, emotional and spiritual well-being. Before donating to the needy, do some research to determine which charitable organizations support causes that are important to you.” he stated.

President, Eko Centennial Lions Club, Adetubo, said that the alarming rate of poverty in Nigeria, particularly the orphans and those that are suffering from one form of perpetual health deformity or the other, calls for passionate concern by the relevant government authorities, corporate organisations and well-meaning individuals.

On his part, Adewale Saheed Michael, Past Zone Chairman of Lions Club, said affecting the lives of the less-privileged children and youths positively would give them a better opportunity to harness their potential.

Meanwhile members of Lions Club have renewed their commitment to serving humanity, especially putting smiles on the faces of the downtrodden.