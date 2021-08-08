From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Old Peers of Owerri, Abuja Chapter, has lifted the burden of paying West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) fees for a total of 25 students in public schools within the state capital.

Handing over the fees to various school heads at the assembly hall of Government College, Owerri, yesterday, the Coordinator of Old Peers Of Owerri, Abuja, Mr. Jasper Oparah, said the association deemed it necessary to give scholarships to 25 brilliant students in various public schools within the Owerri capital metropolis as a way of giving succour and encouragement to intelligent students in public schools.

Oparah encouraged the beneficiaries not to end their education at the secondary school level.

Also speaking at the event, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Lady Ogechi Ibeagi, described the gesture as a timely intervention in view of the effect of the current financial challenges facing parents and guardians.

Ibeagi, who was represented by Mr. Uzo Justine Ifeanyi, said the gesture would help to reduce the class gap in society.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.