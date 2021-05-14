The Old Girls Association of Queens School, Ibadan is set to honour one of its own, late Dr. Ameyo Stella Adadevoh, the brave doctor who sacrificed her life in order to curb the spread of the deadly Ebola virus in Nigeria in 2014 by erecting an edifice worth N2.5b in her honour.

According to the spokeswoman for the association, Mrs. Funlola Ajogbasile, the launching to raise N2.5b needed to execute the project is fixed for May 22 at the Bells Event Centre, Lagos, at 11.00 am under the auspices of the Queens School Ede/Ibadan Old Girls Association

She said: “As part of efforts to immortalize a national heroine, Dr Ameyo Stella Adadevoh and commemorate the 8th anniversary of her death, the alumnae of the famous Queens School, Ibadan, Oyo State have wrapped up plans to build a befitting edifice comprising an assembly hall, specialized classrooms and offices in the school in her memory as an old student.

“We have decided to immortalize one of our own by erecting a befitting edifice in form of a multi- purpose building comprising an assembly hall, specialized classrooms and offices in her memory.

“As an old girl of the school, we have decided to celebrate her bravery and sacrifice; she is the

heroine of our time. Adadevoh laid down her life in order to save Nigerians,’’ she added.

During the President Goodluck Jonathan administration, Adadevoh shot into the limelight when she averted a national catastrophe by her refusal to discharge the late American-Liberian, Patrick Sawyer who was the index case of the Ebola disease in Nigeria.

Nigeria was able to contain the virus to the acclaim of the World Health Organisation (WHO) declaring the country Ebola-free on October 20, 2014.

However, on August 4 2014, it was confirmed that Adadevoh had tested positive for the Ebola virus and was being treated. Adadevoh and three of her colleagues were among the eight health workers who contracted the virus and eventually succumbed to the deadly virus.