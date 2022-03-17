From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Ex-students of secondary schools in Nigeria have been charged to always come together to form networks for mutual benefits.

A university lecturer, Prof Suleiman Ambali, made the call in Ilorin in his keynote address at the forty fifth Anniversary and Reunion Dinner of Government Secondary School, Afon, held at Kwara Hotels.

Prof Ambali, an alumnus of the school, who described alumni associations as a great way to socialise and broaden one’s horizons, enumerated benefits derivable at the reunion, which, according to him, enhances brand recognition of the institution, relieving good memories, facilitating job placement, business opportunities, political patronage as alternative means of funding the institution, in view of the dwindling funding of the education sector.

He identified decaying infrastructure, inadequate and low quality of teachers, negative attitude of teachers, the prevalence of examination malpractices, indiscipline of students as some of the challenges confronting secondary education in the country.

Prof Ambali who is a Professor of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Ilorin, urged alumni associations to rise to the challenge of providing funds, facilitating effective administration, policy drive, voluntary career mentoring, role model, provision of scholarship, ensuring commitment and effectiveness among teachers to salvage secondary education from the verge of collapse.

Also speaking, the Zanna of Ilorin, Engr Lanre Sagaya, who presided over the occasion, described education as bedrock of any sustainable development, charged corporate organizations, affluent individuals and Old Students Associations to always compliment the efforts of government in improving the quality of secondary education in the country, and praised the old Students of GSS Afon for rising up to the challenge.

In his remark, the National President of Government Secondary School Afon Alumni Association, Alhaji Abdulrazaq Yaqoob Mobolaji who traced the origin and activities of the Association, appealed to the state government to among other things, construct a fence, examination hall, renovate existing classes, science laboratories and hostels, to ensure effective teaching and learning in the school

The Baale of Afon,Alhaji Ibrahim Adelodun, the Principal of the school, Hajia Kalejaiye, speaking at the occasion, highlighted the problems facing the school and praised the school’s alumni association for executing numerous projects in the school,which according to them, were having a significant impact on both staff and students of the school.

Earlier in his remark, the chairman Local Organising Committee for the forty fifth Anniversary and Reunion of the school, Dr Raji Shittu had enumerated the activities and challenges facing the association and praised the old students for their passion and commitment,towards restoring the glory of the school.

The occasion featured career talks, touring of the school premises by the old students, novelty football matches and commissioning of boreholes, renovated physics laboratory by Air Vice Marshall Raimi Salami, block of classrooms, furniture for teachers and student’s projects, executed by the old students of the school .