By Gabriel Dike

The Unity Schools Old Students Association (USOSA) has condemned the abduction of scores of students and staff of Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri in Kebbi State by armed bandits on Thursday, June 17th, 2021.

A statement signed USOSA President General, Mr. Lawrence Wilbert also decried the killing of a policeman while some students and staff sustained gunshot injuries during the attack by the bandits.

His words: “Every student must be accounted for; this tragedy must stop. It is disheartening that the incident occurred at a time when the media is awash with fresh assurances by the Federal Government and the security agencies that everything is being done doneid the country of bandits and insurgents and safeguard lives and property of all Nigerians.

“We are particularly piqued by the fact that the bandits were able to carry out their dastardly acts in broad daylight amidst clearly insufficient resistance.”

According to him, USOSA viewed the latest onslaught on innocent school children as utterly insane and wicked. The old students deplored the reprehensible attempt to truncate the academic pursuits of Nigerian children and the country’s peace and security.

“The association therefore insists that the government should immediately secure the safe return of all the abductees, and apprehend the perpetrators and master-minds of the attack.

“We call for declaration of a nationwide state of emergency on security, albeit with retention of all democratic structures and offices.

“While we are mindful that the Federal Government has over the years taken other steps to tackle the security challenges and even expended colossal sums of money (including billions of naira and dollars) on procurement of arms and ammunition to counter armed criminality in the country, we believe that the progressive deterioration of the security situation nationwide is indicative that more cogent action needs be taken if the unholy marauders must be crushed once and for all.”

The association stressed that the president and other leaders must be awaken to their responsibility and must act now.

Wilbert said the leaders in concert with the military and other security agencies, should rejig strategies aimed at effectively routing the bandits, insurgents and kidnappers and ending the gruesome reign of terror.

“Security intelligence, surveillance and other proactive measures should be reinforced and broadened to beef-up security in the land. The procurement and deployment of drones, prompt installation of functional close-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in all schools, at strategic street corners, churches, mosques, markets and other public places would not be out of place.”

He urged the federal government to erect perimeter fences around all schools. The USOSA advised that concrete measures must also be taken to secure our national borders, and all necessary international support sought for the cause.

Wilbert said all insurgents, bandits and kidnappers who have already been apprehended by the security agencies should be promptly prosecuted and made to face the full wrath of the law so as to serve as deterrence to their cohorts.

“Special focus should be on identifying and penalising their sponsors too. And our security forces must be sufficiently trained, equipped, funded and motivated.

“Nigerians must not be left at the mercy of unconscionable, ignoble outlaws. Indeed, our politicians and other elites must rethink their snail-speed, slothful attitude and lackadaisical response to the security challenges of the nation.”

The association urged the security agencies to restore hope by ensuring that there is no recurrence of such brigandage.