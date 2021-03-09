Old students of Surulere Senior Secondary School, set of 2002, recently donated 600 facemasks and books

(The Competent Youth) as part of efforts to give back to their alma mater.

The facemasks and book project, led by James Useghan, Afeez Ajibade, Foluke Martins, Kazeem Ajagbe, Aminat Adetu, and Muis Adeleke and was presented in the presence of the current principal, Mrs. Aina Sani, and present students on the school premises.

The school situated at 31A Ladipo Labionjo Crescent, Surulere was founded on 26th September 1980 with Mr. V.K. Ogunyemi as the pioneer Principal.

James Useghan advised the students to make good use of the face masks and books in order to encourage the association to be more committed to the development of the school.

Mr. Useghan appealed to the students to behave morally and face their studies squarely in order to be good ambassadors of their school, families, and communities.

Another old student, Mrs Amina Adetu said “ we are happy we are doing this by giving back to our alma mata and also to safeguard the students that is why we distributed over 600 face masks. We also gave them copies of The Competent Youths written by James Useghan, as a way of encouraging them to read and know about things they didn’t know before.”