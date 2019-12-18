The 1988 set of St Teresa’s College, Nsukka Old Boys Association (STOBA ’88), has donated an information technology laboratory to the school in furtherance of their commitment to prepare present and future generations of the school’s students for the challenges of the 21st century knowledge economy.

The lab is fully equipped with state-of-the-art computer systems and WiFi facilities to enable the students learn computer operations as well as support reading and research efforts of students and teachers.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony, President of STOBA ’88, Martins Ugwu said that the burning desire in the hearts of members of the association to give back to the school that moulded them as young people and the quest to facilitate access to modern learning methods and facilities inspired the project.

Mr Ugwu commended the management of the foremost secondary school in Nsukka for upholding high moral and academic standards; qualities that he said were the hallmarks for which the school has been reputed since it was founded in the 1940s by the Catholic Mission.

“We are delighted to be here to hand over this project. Undertaking this project was a hard decision to make, especially considering the harsh economic climate prevailing in Nigeria. But we reasoned that it was of overriding importance to ease the cost of access to modern learning facilities for our younger students here in St Teresa’s College.

We are confident that the teachers will help ensure the facilities are put to good use while also enjoining other old students to rise to the challenge of supporting the provision of other critical teaching and learning facilities for the school,” he stated.

Responding, the Principal of the school, Rev Fr (Dr) Cletus Ezikeanyi Thanked the members of STOBA 88 for leading the way in giving back to the school and prayed for God’s blessings to be upon each member.

Fr Ezikeanyi said he was reluctant to respond to the offer by the STOBA ’88 members to build the lab because previous experiences with other old students of the school did not yield results and was pleasantly surprised when reconstruction work and computer installations started in the old building made available for the project.

“What you have done is exemplary. We have not had it this good since my arrival as the Principal of this great institution. I want to assure you that we will do our best to ensure that our students maximise the benefits derivable from your kind gesture,” he said.

Also speaking on the occasion, the President of St Teresa’s College Old Boys Association worldwide, Sir JBC Okonkwo, thanked the STOBA ’88 set for leading the charge in the effort to mobilise the teeming old students to make the secondary school world-class.

Sir Okonkwo, who incidentally was the first principal of the 1988 set when they joined the secondary school in 1982, went back memory lane, recalling the relationship he had with STOBA ’88 who were the first set in the implementation of the 6-3-3-4 system of education in Nigeria.

“You will remain pioneers. You were the first set in the 6-3-3-4 educational system in Nigeria. You are now the first set to fund a project in our great St Teresa’s. I feel so proud and fulfilled, especially knowing that I was your very first principal.

That I am alive today to witness this project makes me so proud and for it to happen during my tenure as the President of STOBA appears to be the work of God,” the retired educationist stated.

Also present at the presentation cermony was former Chairman, Nsukka Local Government Area and President, STOBA, Nsukka chapter, Mr Tony Ugwu.