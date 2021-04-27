By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

The Old Students of Association of Akwukwu Igbo Grammar School (AGS), Akwukwu Igbo, Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State, recently donated cash to SS3 students preparing for the West African Examinations Certificate (WAEC).

The association made the donation to support the down trodden and also based on economic hardship occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as their efforts to give back to their alma mater.

The President of AGS 1987 set, Mr. Emeka Okonkwo, who was flanked by other executives presented the cheque that covered the cost for the students’ May/June 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Okonkwo said the old members decided to make contributions that would help developed the school by providing educational materials that would aid the students learning capacity.

“There are lots of pressure on their parents and government on it part have not been able to provide all they needed to compliment their educational pursuit.

“We have been able to develop a master plan to support the school in moving forward. One of the things we have been able to do, is to improve the standard of education. That is why we have supported the college by paying for the students WASSCE fee.

Vice Principal of AGS, Mr. Joseph Nezianya, commended the association for embarking on such academic project to ease the pressure faced by parents.

Nezianya expressed joy over the initiative as a lot of parents have been going through so much to meet up with the registration.

The Parent Teacher Association (PTA) chairman, Mr. Victor Ogbolu, appreciated the gesture, adding that it would go a long way to ease the pressure on parents and enable students who would have missed the exam due to financial difficulty have the opportunity to write the school exam.