Bianca Iboma

Members of the Old Girls Association of St. Anne’s School, Molete, Ibadan, Oyo State, have called on corporate entities and public-spirited Nigerians to support a N250 million fundraising project in the school.

The money, they said, would be spent on rebuilding the school gate and gate house, re-roofing of the classrooms, and renovating the boarding houses, among several other projects. The alumnae body also plans to celebrate the school’s 150th anniversary.

Chairperson of the anniversary project, Mrs. Funmilayo Soleye, said educating the girl-child helps her to take control of her life, family and future. She said the theme of the event was “The successes and trials of the girl-child education in Nigeria.”

Soleye said government alone could not handle everything about educational development.

“As individuals and corporate organisations, we have to contribute towards development, especially in education. Girls with dreams become women with vision when they have sound education.

“Let’s create a world where this vision runs wild and free. This is the reason for the education and empowerment of girls in their respective environments,” she said.

Head, finance/fundraising committee, Mrs. Nifemi Adeshina, said the association had discovered some structural defects in the school gate and would renovate it.

Some other projects planned by the alumnae body include clearing and landscaping of the school compound, demarcating and creating proper roads and pathways to the various houses, enhanced security, rebuilding of the fence, creation of various sport fields, renovation of the school hall, establishment of a vocational centre and provision of a school bus.

Adeshina stated that each set would be making some contributions even as the target is to raise N250 million.

“We hope to begin the project as soon as possible, starting with whatever money that has been realised,” she said.

Head of the media committee, Mrs. Bisola Ariyibi, said St. Anne’s had produced several female professionals in many fields in the country.

“The school has produced many Nigerian trailblazers, celebrated female professionals and top public and private sector office holders.

“Women like the late Lady Kofo Ademola was not only the first Nigerian female graduate, but was also the first African female student in Oxford University; Mrs. Tejumade Alakija, the first Nigerian female science graduate; the late Justice Roseline Omotoso, the first female chief judge in Lagos State; Mrs. Dorothy Akanya, the first female commissioner for health in the former Northern Region; the late Prof. Jadesola Akande, first female vice chancellor of a state university, Rtd. Major General Kale, the first Nigerian female major general (she was a medical doctor), the late Mrs. Flora Nwapa-Nwakuche, first Nigerian female novelist; the late Justice Atinuke Ige, first female judge in the then Western State; Prof. (Mrs.) Bolanle Awe, the first Nigerian female professor of History; Prof. (Mrs.) Bisi Sowunmi, an ordained priest of the Anglican Church, Prof. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, former director in the World Bank and two-time federal minister; the late Chief (Mrs.) Toyin Olakunrin, first female chartered accountant in sub-Saharan Africa and first female director of Institute of Directors; retired Chief Justice of Akwa Ibom State, Justice Idongesit Isua (nee Ntem) and Mrs. Edak Uduak Umondak (nee Ononokpono), the immediate past registrar, University of Uyo, are all old girls of St. Anne’s School.

“The present Chief Justice of Ondo State, Justice Toyin Olanrewaju-Akeredolu, is an old girl of St. Anne’s. For years, many of us used an English Language text book co-authored by Mrs. Omolara Ogundipe (an old girl of St. Anne’s) and Tregido. Needless to say, this list is endless,” she said.

She expressed appreciation to the principal of the school and the entire management for their leadership in managing the affairs of the school.

Ariyibi stated that it was not enough to get the girl-child to school, adding that it was necessary to ensure that girls were safe to complete all levels of education to live a quality life, have skills necessary to navigate and adapt to the changing world, make decisions about their own lives and contribute to the development of their communities and the world.

“We have been shown continuously that girl-child education drives development. The more educated women we have, the greater the access children have to basic learning and education at home. This, in fact, is at the crux of every civilisation,” she said.