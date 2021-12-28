From Gyang Bere, Jos

National President of Bukuru Old Student Association Technical, Comrade Raphael Rume has rejoiced with the Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi Sule as he marked his 62 years anniversary.

The Association in a press statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Williams Gyang described Engr. Sule as a season Administrator and an excellent achiever who has impacted positively in the lives of his people.

He expressed his unreserved joy and happiness on behalf of the Association as the Governor celebrate his birthday and said his contribution towards nation building has been acknowledged beyond the borders of Nigeria.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“It is with unrestrained joy that the National President of BOSAT, Comrade Raphael Rume and entire members of BOSAT family, home and abroad, heartily felicitate with an excellent achiever, the charismatic and dynamic governor of Nasarawa State, Egr Abdullahi Sule, who clocks 62years.

“Sir, you have demonstrated the real virtues of our alma mater as a professional in craft, as an administrator and today as a political leader and a development guru.

“We are proud of what your life time represents in terms of impact, influence and excellence. May God imbue you with more wisdom and sound health to stir the ship of state to greater heights.”