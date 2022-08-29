Dr. Claudia Malher, the UN Independent Expert on the Enjoyment of all Human Rights by Older Persons, Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva is set to visit Nigeria.

Dr Emem Omokaro, the Director-General, National Senior Citizen Centre (NSCC) in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja by Mr Omini Oden, Head of Media and Communications of NSCC, said the Centre would coordinate Malher’s agenda while in Nigeria.

According to Omokaro, Malher’s visit is based on the report received about Nigeria’s leading role and political commitment to policy and legislative actions that are progressively strengthening the protection of the rights of older persons.

“While in Nigeria, Mahler will be meeting with top government officials dealing with matters of Nigeria’s efforts in addressing the rights of older people, those in detention and other vulnerable groups in the country.

“Also focal during her visit will be, assessing the implementation of national, regional and international standards relevant to the rights of older persons and promotion of best practices relating to the protection of these rights

“In addition, it would investigate and report on development, challenges and protection gaps in the realisation of the rights of older persons, and to make related recommendations,” Omokaro said.

She explained that President Muhammadu Buhari, has delivered on the establishment of the NSCC, pursuant to the NSCC Act 2017, approved the National Policy on Ageing 2021 and revised the National Social Protection Policy with the Integration of older persons.

She emphasised that the NSCC had developed a 10-year Strategic Roadmap and National Action Plan on Ageing, accelerated coverage of older persons in Social Safety-net programmes.

“These innovative programmes and mechanisms in Nigeria have now attracted positive regional and global spotlights.

“It is an added value, having the UN Independent Expert to assess the policy and legal frameworks, and have an overview of programmes and services so far embarked on by the present administration,” Omokaro said. (NAN)