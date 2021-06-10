Nollywood film Oldest Bridesmaid, produced by Chiori Daniel Cole for Matthew Afolayan Production and Achievas Entertainment Limited, has been placed on the NFT Marketplace by Chiori Daniel Cole.

Daniel Cole dwelt on the Nollywood market space and venturing into other avenues to make profit from movie production in the country. He said there has been a serious struggle for filmmakers in the country when it comes to support and also getting value for their productions. The profit in is not good enough to inspire people to invest more in the business.

But times have changed, opportunities are coming in from different market platforms, Hollywood is coming to Nollywood, Netflix is here, Amazon is viewable in Nigeria now, a lot is going on. So being the first Nollywood producer to have his film featured on NFT Market platform is something to write home about. It shows how there is growth coming into the industry.

Nowadays, most NFTs tend to be digital. This makes it particularly easy for creators to give their supporters something rare and unique. Some NFTs, for example, are digital artworks, and people are now collecting these digital artworks, just like collectors have collected physical paintings for years. And some of these NFTs have gone for extraordinary prices. One NFT artwork by a digital artist called Beeple sold for $69 million at Christie’s.