A new film, Oldest Bridesmaid, produced by Chiori Daniel Cole for Mathew Afolayan Production and Achievas Entertainment Limited, has made history as the first to be placed on NFT market place.

Speaking, Daniel Cole said there’s been a serious struggle for filmmakers in the country when it comes to getting support and value for their productions. “The profit in production isn’t so good to inspire people to want to invest more on the business. Times have changed; opportunities are coming from different market platforms. Hollywood is coming to Nollywood, Netflix is here, Amazon is viewable in Nigeria, and a lot is going on. So, being the first Nollywood producer to have his film featured on NFT market platform is something to write home about, it shows how there’s growth coming into the industry,” he said.

Daniel Cole added: “Nowadays, most NFTs tend to be digital. This makes it particularly easy for creators to give their supporters something rare and unique. Some NFTs, for example, are digital artworks, and people are now collecting these digital artworks, just like collectors have collected physical paintings for years. And some of these NFTs have gone for extraordinary prices. For instance, one NFT artwork by a digital artist, Beeple sold for $69 million at Christie’s.”