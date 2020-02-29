Manchester United coach, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has described Odion Ighalo as a “natural striker” after a 5-0 win over Club Brugge, in the Europa League, on Thursday, as the former Super Eagles’ forward dedicated his first goal for the Red Devils to his sister who died in December.

The 30-year-old Nigerian, who took a pay cut to seal a loan move to Old Trafford from China’s Shanghai Shenhua last month, tapped home midfielder Juan Mata’s pass in the first half of their last-32 second leg.

“As a fellow striker myself, I know how important that first goal is and he’s been close a couple of times,” Solskjaer, whose side were 6-1 winners on aggregate, told reporters.

“You can see he sniffs goals, he wants to be there, where it sometimes hurts. That goal, he was sharp in his head and as that ball is played over to Juan, he spins and was on the six-yard line when Juan puts it there. That’s a natural striker.” After celebrating his goal, boyhood United supporter, Ighalo, lifted his shirt to reveal a vest with photograph of his late sister, Mary Atole, who died suddenly on December 12, 2019, at her home in Canada.