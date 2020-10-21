Manchester United boss, Ole gunner Solskjaer said Odion Ighalo is still very much part of his plans and remains an important member of the squad.

Ighalo has struggled for game time this season and the arrival of Uruguayan forward Edison Cavani means the former Nigerian striker could slip further down into the pecking order.

After been left out of the team for Premier League games at Brighton and a home defeat to Tottenham Hotspurs, Ighalo returned to the squad for the trip to Newcastle United but he was an used substitute.

The experienced striker was included in the squad for the Champions League game away to PSG last night and speaking ahead of the game, Solskjaer reiterated the striker remains an integral part of the squad.

“As a club, we always want to get players in and also give them time to adapt”.

“We had some very good performances by Odion and he is still a very important part of the club,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian was named in Manchester United’s 25-man squad for the Premier League.

Ighalo made the main list alongside Eric Bailly, Edinson Cavani, David De Gea, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Victor Lindelof, Anthony Martial, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic, Marcos Rojo, Alex Telles, Donny van de Beek and Marcos Rojo.

On the homegrown list are; Tim Fosu-Mensah, Lee Grant, Dean Henderson, Daniel James, Jesse Lingard, Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, Axel Tuanzebe and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.