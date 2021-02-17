Manchester United boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has acknowledged that he has not held any talks regarding a new contract.

United have enjoyed an improved domestic campaign under Solskjaer, currently sitting in second position in the Premier League.

However, despite less than 18 months remaining on the Norwegian’s deal, no discussions have taken place about an extended stay at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer has brushed off the lack of developments, insisting that he is solely focused on gaining positive results during the second half of the season.

Speaking to VG, Solskjaer said: “I have not thought about that, and we have not discussed it at all. I am just focusing on doing my job and, as you say, part of the job is to stabilise things.

“We have a job to do in order to find consistency on the pitch. Outside the pitch it is still a crisis if you lose a game. If you concede a goal in stoppage time against Everton, it still creates big headlines. That can happen in football.

“But on the inside it is more stable. We feel like we are on our way towards what we sat down and discussed, what we planned.”

Solskjaer has recorded 71 wins and 29 defeats from 127 matches in charge of United in all competitions.