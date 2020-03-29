Manchester United boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly appreciates the personality of Odion Ighalo, who has given the Old Trafford dressing room a lift since his loan arrival from Shanghai Shenhua on transfer deadline day.

The Nigerian international had found the net four times from eight games since making the surprise move back to the Premier League at the end of January.

The Red Devils opted to go for the 30-year-old, having missed out on Josh King, with Bournemouth demanding close to £40million in order to part ways with the Norway international.

United had seen Ighalo impressed on the pitch, scoring four goals from eight games, while also shining in the 2-0 Premier League win over fierce rivals, Manchester City.

But, off it, the former Watford star had made a similarly good impact.

The Evening Standard reported that Solskjaer admired Ighalo for his personality, with the striker giving the club’s dressing room a lift since his January arrival.

Solskjaer felt Ighalo has had a positive effect on his teammates and it’s an attribute the 47-year-old valued highly.