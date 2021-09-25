Oleksandr Usyk stunned Anthony Joshua Saturday with a victory by unanimous, shaking up the heavyweight division while claiming three heavyweight title belts — WBA, WBO and IBF — at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in England.

All three judges scored the fight in Usyk’s favor, 117-112, 116-112, 115-113.

Usyk, the Ukranian who improved to 19-0, moves into position for a possible showdown against the winner of the Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder fight Oct. 9.

Joshua (25-2) suffered his second defeat in the past four fights, having lost to Andy Ruiz by TKO in 2019 before beating Ruiz by unanimous decision in their rematch later in the year and then knocking out Kubrat Pulev of Bulgaria in 2020.

Here’s how the match unfolded:

First round – Joshua quick to the center of the ring. Exchanging of punches, but nothing notable yet. Still circling at the center of the ring. Joshua unleashes a right. Usyk backs up but no damage. Usky using his left, but not to any great effect yet. Usyk, the more active fighter, lands a couple of shots, but Joshua not backing away. Usyk lands as straight. Seems to have Joshua off balance. Usky 10, Joshua 9.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.