In a bid to curb restiveness, the Ogoni Liberation Initiative (OLI), has engaged youth in the Niger Delta region on solar energy production with Green Energy Revolution.

OLI’s President, Dr. Douglas Fabeke, in a statement yesterday, said the aim was to refocus youths and reposition them for a greater future beyond oil gains.

Fabeke said the NGO would champion a new narrative towards stimulating the growth of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME), in the region.

He said with the skills acquired in solar energy production, the Ogoni youths can compete favourably with solar energy producers in the country.

He urged the Ogoni youths to be part of constructive engagement that would enable them to plan strategically for economic survival in the country.

He urged the graduating youths to prepare themselves to be competitive in the emerging world economic order beyond oil-and-gas, adding that the skills acquired is very apt and timely, in view of the fact that energy transmission has become an immediate reality.

According to him, OLI will ensure that the Niger Delta region is not left behind from the shift away from the fossil fuel and renewable energy.

Furthermore, Fabeke stressed that the whole world was walking away from crude oil and urged Nigerian to embrace change in energy and other discovered resources to grow the economy.