Romanus Okoye

The Managing Partner of Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL), Mrs Bisi Akodu, has passed away on Sunday, May 10th at the age of 66 years.

OAL disclosed in a statement that the late Bisi Akodu joined the Board of Partners at OAL in 2009 and became Managing Partner in 2019.

Dr Olisa Agbakoba, SAN, Senior Partner at OAL, said in the statement: “All of us at OAL are deeply saddened by the loss of our long-time colleague, mentor and friend and our thoughts and prayers are with her beloved family at this time. Bisi worked tirelessly throughout her years at OAL and contributed immensely to the growth and success of the firm. Her extraordinary leadership qualities will be missed by everyone at OAL.”

Mrs Akodu had over 40 years’ experience in corporate commercial practice and was versed in mergers and acquisitions, share and asset sales, leveraged buyouts, joint ventures and private equity transactions, the statement added.

She worked on many commercial transactions in the capital market and led teams which advised on key mergers and acquisitions in the banking and insurance sectors.

Described as an advocate of change, Mrs Akodu was said to have written on new financing models and engaged the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on establishing a crowdfunding framework in Nigeria; and advised the Lagos State Government on the implementation of the Child’s Rights Law in the State.

The statement disclosed that she facilitated several training sessions for Judges of the Federal High Court and Justices of the Court of Appeal, on the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria Act.

Mrs Akodu also served as a member of the Financial System Strategy Vision 20-20, a Central Bank of Nigeria initiative to establish an International Financial Centre in Nigeria.

The late Bisi Akodu was a member of the Nigerian Bar Association, a fellow and council member of the Business Recovery and Insolvency Practitioners Association of Nigeria (BRIPAN), a member of the Capital Markets Solicitors Association of Nigeria, and a member of the Commercial Law and Taxation Committee of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry. She was also a member of several international law groups, including Worldlink for Law, Interlegal and INSOL.