David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Ahead of the next governorship election in Anambra State, coming up in 2021, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has begun to strategize at grassroots level to keep its house in order.

In line with the new strategy, Nnewi North Local Government Area chapter of the party recently held a meeting which was coordinated by the former National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Chief Olisa Metu, with a view to moving the party forward.

Addressing the party faithful, Chief Metu, who has regained his freedom after a protracted legal battle with the Federal Government over his involvement in the alleged divervion of arms money during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan, said doctors had certified that there was a remarkable improvement in his health.

He said it was time to rebuild the PDP at the grassroots preparatory to the battle ahead. He told the party members from the council area to submit names of nominees for the office of council chairman of the party due to be produced by Nnewichi quarter of the community.

However, there was a stalemate, as the party members did not settle for any of the four nominees submitted to Chief Metu, a situation that led to institution of a five-man committee to do wider consultations in order to produce a candidate that would be generally accepted by all the members.