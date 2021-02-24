From Obinna Odogwu, Awka and Mokwugwo Solomon, Nnewi

Anambra State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, received former National Publicity Secretary of the party, Chief Olisa Metuh, in Awka, the state capital.

Party faithful, friends and family members, who converged at the Immigration Junction axis of the state capital to receive him, waited patiently, wielding PDP flags, chanting solidarity songs until Metuh’s arrival at about 1:30pm, before the train moved to the party’s secretariat at Udoka Estate, Awka.

The ex-PDP spokesman had not visited the state in more than a year having been arrested and arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegations bordering on financial impropriety and was subsequently jailed before the Appeal Court released him and ordered a retrial of the case.

State Chairman of the PDP, Chief Ndubisi Nwobu, described Metuh’s return to Anambra as good omen, saying he returned at a time the party was strategising to take over Government House from the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance, (APGA).

Metuh in a speech painted a picture of the horrifying experience he passed through while in detention in Kuje Prison, Abuja, saying he was grateful to God for saving him from the jaws of death.

“I have been to the lowest, deepest end of the valley. I have wrestled with the demons. I wrestled with the devils. The Almighty God has saved me. For that, I commit the rest of my life to the service of God and the people. It is not easy. It is just like being in your house and an armed robber comes to your house, takes away all your earnings, beats you up, violate your wife, deal with your children and you can’t do anything because he has the gun. When we have power, we should know how to use it because there is God in heaven. At the end of the day, all of us will die,” he said.

Metuh thanked some of the party’s chieftains for standing by him during his trying moment. Some of them, who are now governorship aspirants, include Dr Obiora Okonkwo, Chief Chris Azubogu, Mr Valentine Ozigbo, Enyioha and others.