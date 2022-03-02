From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The newly elected chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State, Prince Ifeamuma Nwafor-Orizu, has said that the erstwhile national publicity secretary of the party, Barr Olisa Metuh, has entrenched true democratic norms in the party in Anambra State, and Nnewi North in particular, by creating enabling environment for peaceful congresses.

Speaking to newsmen last Saturday after his election as chairman of PDP in Nnewi North LGA, Prince Nwafor-Orizu said that in the last Saturday congress across the state, PDP has demonstrated that it has witnessed a complete departure from what it used to be, where party faithful are made to accept any candidate foisted on them by the leadership of the party and the so-called godfathers.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

‘Former National Publicity Secretary of PDP, and one of the leaders of PDP in Anambra State, Barr Olisa Metuh, has demonstrated that power truly belongs to the people; not a few privileged individuals. In Nnewi North where he is our indefatigable leader, he has ensured that executive members are chosen by members of the party in the area.

‘Today, PDP in Nnewi North has witnessed a new dawn. It is a total departure from what it used to be; where after each congress, the party faithful will continue to grumble because the result does not reflect their collective aspirations. This is made possible because, our leader in Nnewi North, Barr Olisa Metuh, provided a level playing ground for every contestant.

‘Prior to the last weekend congress, Metuh inaugurated the congress committee in Nnewi North. The committee did a wonderful job, and today, everybody is happy,’ he said.

Prince Nwafor-Orizu further assured that his executive would reposition the party in the council area; adding that he would reconcile and bring back aggrieved factions and members, who left the party for one reason or the other; so that at the end of their initial three-year term, the new executive would leave indelible marks in the annals of the party.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He also solicited the support and cooperation of party members so as to move the party to a greater height.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

A party stalwart in the area, Hon Tempest Udeze, also commended Barr Metu for his positive roles in ensuring that congresses were done without hitches in his local government area.

‘The leader of PDP in Nnewi North, Barr Olisa Metuh, has insisted on entrenching true democracy in the party, where every member will be part of decisions making.

‘With the election of Prince Ifeamuma Nwafor-Orizu, who is the last son of the first senate president, the political limelight has returned to where the positive and historic change started in Igbo land, which is a pointer to the emergence of new PDP in Nnewi North.

‘With this development, former National Publicity Secretary of PDP has written his name in marble by ensuring that a level playing ground is provided, and choice of the masses respected,’ he concluded.