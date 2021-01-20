Hot in demand Reading midfielder, Michael Olise has opened up on his preferred team for international football ending all hope of the 19-year-old representing Nigeria.

Nigeria were pushing to have him in the squad for the upcoming AFCON 2022 qualifiers in March but the Reading midfielder who qualifies for four nations has picked France.

Eligible to repre4sent Nigeria, Algeria, England and France, he has decided to continue with the French national team, where he was part of their Under-18s to the renowned Toulon Festival, a tournament meant to unearth the next stars in world football.

“It’s France for me for the sake of continuity. It’s true that I have other options and you never know what will happen in the future. It’s a straightforward decision now,” Olise told the French media.

His mother is French, so he has no hesitation in settling for Le Blues although his younger brother, Richard has been capped at schoolboy level by the Three Lions.