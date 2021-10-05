Michael Olise, who has got off to a sensational start in the Premier League, has opted to play for African champions Algeria and not the Super Eagles.

Several competent sources said the highly rated Crystal Palace midfielder has now decided to play his international football with Algeria, where his mother hails from.

Olise is eligible to play for Nigeria through his father as well as France, where he was born, and also England.

It was understood that top officials of the Algeria FA met with Olise recently to convince him to play for the reigning African champions.

This past weekend, the former Reading FC star scored his first goal in the Premier League against Leicester City in a 2-2 draw.

His introduction after the interval led to remarkable comeback for home team Palace.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .