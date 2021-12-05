Former international and Super Eagles coach Sunday Oliseh has declared that there is an urgent need to change the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) if the country hoped for a change of fortunes in the national sport.

“We have to change the (Super Eagles) coach (Gernot Rohr), we have to change the federation,” Oliseh said on SuperSport TV programme Naija Made today.

“The problems start from the NFF, let’s stop kidding ourselves.

“We have to change the direction we are going.

“The NPFL is paralysed, Nigeria football is not just the Super Eagles, who have been struggling for years.

“The federation is the problem, you get frustrated by the federation.

