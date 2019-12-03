Emma Njoku

Former Super Eagles coach, Sunday Oliseh, has spoken in glowing terms about Leganes of Spain defender, Chidozie Awaziem, following his brilliant showing in his team’s 1-0 defeat to Sevilla in their La liga fixture on Sunday.

Oliseh, who watched the encounter at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán, took to his twitter handle, while the game was still ongoing, to eulogise the Nigerian international.

Oliseh twitted:’’Interesting experience watching Live Sevilla take on Leganes in Spain. Our own Nigerian, Chidozie Awaziem, is impressive so far, showing so much intelligence & hard play.’’

Awaziem joined the Spanish side on loan from FC Porto of Portugal during the summer transfer window and is expected to pair compatriot, Kenneth Omeruo, in the central defence for Leganes. Both players held sway in the heart of Nigeria’s defence at the last Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt where the Super Eagles finished with a bronze medal.

Omeruo was, however, not in action for Leganes on Sunday due to fitness concerns having just recovered from muscle injury.

Awesome profited from the absence of Super Eagles’ teammate, going the distance for only the sixth time this season, after he was a non-playing substitute in the three last matches.

Having observed Awaziem at close quarters, Oliseh was impressed with the performance

Leganes are currently rocking the bottom of the Spanish La liga with only six points after 15 matches.