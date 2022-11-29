Former Super Eagles coach, Sunday Oliseh has said his footballing son, Denzel, will represent Nigeria even though he is also eligible to play for Belgium and Morocco.

Denzel Oliseh was born in Belgium and his mother is Moroccan and so he could also play for either country.

However, Oliseh senior was clear on the country his son will represent.

Asked which country his son will play for, Oliseh senior replied to a Twitter user: “Naija” accompanied by emojis of thumbs up and prayer.

Denzel is working his way to the top of the football tree in Europe and hopes to follow in the footsteps of his famous father, an accomplished defensive midfielder who captained the Super Eagles and played for several top clubs like Juventus and Ajax.

His uncles, Egwuatu and Azubuike also played professionally in Europe.