Former Super Eagles player and coach, Sunday Oliseh, has criticized the decision of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to hire a foreign manager for the Super Eagles.

The NFF opted to replace Gernot Rohr with former Venezuela manager, Jose Poseiro and the Portuguese will take over the team, immediately after the African Cup of Nations.

When asked about his thoughts on Jose, Oliseh did not mince words and almost called it loss of ideas from the Federation.

“Why the fanatical craze to always want to appoint a foreign coach for the Super Eagles? That is the thing I still can’t get my head around. Is the federation telling all Nigerian coaches and Nigerian people they are not capable of coaching the Super Eagles?

