Former Nigeria captain and coach Sunday Oliseh has revealed how star striker Rashidi Yekini shockingly went on his knees to beg his teammates for support ahead of the USA ’94 World Cup.

Nigeria were making their debut at the tournament, and Yekini, who was the Super Eagles’ top scorer, realised that he was the envy of many and was afraid he would not find the needed service to score at the Mundial.

He had become the first Nigerian to be named CAF African Footballer of the Year in 1993. His five goals the following year had done them a world of good in winning the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations title in Tunisia, and Oliseh stated that he was the “real and only superstar” of the team.

But there seemed to have been envy at his good fortunes among teammates. Rumours in the media stated that the players were unhappy that the socially awkward striker had refused to spend any of his POTY winning money on teammates.

Writing in his new autobiography, Audacity to Refuse, Oliseh said that days before the team’s departure to the US, Yekini fell on his knees to plead with his teammates for consistent service to enable him to score goals.

It was an act that “shocked” Oliseh and has him “puzzled” till date.

The following are excerpts from the book:

“The next day we had a meeting amongst ourselves called up by Captain Keshi and the senior players. Several issues were discussed and like always, the youngsters and minorities, of which I was a member, just looked on speechless and impotent at the charade.”