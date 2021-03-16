By Vera Wisdom-Bassey

The convenor and initiator of Olive Mountain of Praise and Prayer Charity work, Pastor Collins Timothy, recently feted widows, who they call experienced sisters.

It was, indeed, a time of celebration for the widows as he gave out wrappers, widows, bags of rice, tubers of yams, groundnut oil, tomatoes and other food items to them.

He was touched by the pain most of the women go through after the demise of their husbands – no one to put food on their table or assist them in training their children. The church decided to do this twice a year, and also offer scholarship to their children.

Speaking during the palliative distribution programme, he lamented about his experience while growing up when life was tough for him. So, he decided that he would put smile on the faces of people face. “I would find all means to put smile on people face,” he said.

According to Timothy, his ministry has been into charity for the past five years, giving to the widows and less privileged in the society, while also offering scholarship to indigent children from primary school to university level.

He was happy that he had trained one of the children to run his master degree in one of the Nigerian university. The programme runs during December and Easter, making sure the needs of the vulnerable were met. The programme runs in his village in Abia State every year.

Mrs. Florence Ishigwuzo, a retired principal, in one of the schools in Lagos in 2009, lost her husband in 2016 and since then things were not too easy for her and the children. She singlehandedly saw her children through school with the little money she made from her shop at Ejigbo Market, Lagos, and her retirement benefits.

Being one of the beneficiaries, she said: “In his own way, he has been blessing us; he is not concerned only about the widows but as many as are less privileged he attended to them. He doesn’t care where they come from.”