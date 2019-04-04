Vera Wisdom-Bassey

Olivet Clouds Company, an integrated IT, software company specialised in ERP sales, recently celebrated its customers and launched a new product known as SMEs’ Clinic, as part of activities to mark its five years in business.

In a statement, the Managing Director of the IT company with a client base of over 5,000 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Chioma Okolie, said the SMEs’ Clinic is a free coaching platform through which “we can get back to the people.” She said it was launched with 150 businesses.

Okolie explained that the company is also a digital training institute, which has trained over 15,000 people on how to use digital skills to market their products online.

The Olivet Clouds Company boss said the deployment of internet would help the woman entrepreneur to do her business much faster and enjoy greater patronage.

She listed five reasons some companies experience stunted growth in the country as well as how businesses can thrive. The reasons, according to her, include accountability, sales, compliance, insurance and getting a legal adviser.

Okolie stated: “If a person does not know how to sell his product, definitely the business will collapse but if the above outlined items are put in place, the business will grow.

“Working with the government matters; this was what gave Olivet a quantum leap over others in the market. There is nothing like godfather anywhere”, she explained, saying, “you can still bid and get it; compliance is key. Do you have TTC? Paying pension to your staff matters too.”

She said, “mentoring will assist to better the life of others, therefore, there is need to partner with the government. So if you have a good idea, definitely the government will come into it.