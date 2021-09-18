The Dolphin Golf Club inside the Naval Base, Ojo, Lagos, is wearing a new look and one of the main spirits behind the Club, Engineer Francis Olo, is now brimming with joy that toils of years past are now yielding fruits.

The Club which was helped to top flight level through quality Pro-Am tourneys provided by Olo has now moved to new level by transforming its entire environment with new infrastructure by Engr, Uti Kronagha.

The Club now has new block of toilets, Caddies Shed and a mini mall housing an exquisite kitchen and a Suya spot.

The idea for the new venture, according to the Captain, is to create revenue for the Club so that little monetary issues could be undertaken without its executives necessarily running cap in hand to anyone.

‘’About a decade ago when it was really tough to get this club running’’, Olo, popularly known as the Champ since he once represented Nigeria in World Matchplay held in Malaysia, is recalled, ‘’I was always harping on the problems of the club. That it should not be placed on the door steps of one person alone. I am happy we can now see the result of what I was talking about.”

