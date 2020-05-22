Ekiti Football Association, on the wake of its recent deal with leading Nigeria football academy, Mees Palace, have moved its desires to develop football in the state, notches higher.

According to a statement by the State FA boss, Bayo Olanlege, it has entered into another partnership with Imperial Sports Limited, co-owned by ex-Nigeria international and Wolverhampton Wanderers’ midfielder, Seyi Olofinjana, and Atiba Bankole.

The partnership deal is for the initial period of one year and renewable on satisfactory terms of both parties. It would have the FA and the club work on players development, with the Odogbolu, Ogun State-based club, providing technical and logistic supports to the FA.

According to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) agreed by both parties, the former Super Eagles midfielder will mentor budding football talents in Ekiti State, by coming to town once in a while, to speak and socialise with members of the State FA affiliated clubs and organisations.

It was also agreed that Imperial Sports Limited will, from time to time, invite and allow friendly matches to be played with Ekiti FA teams and also offer logistics support to such teams. This logistics support include accommodation for the contingent of the visiting team