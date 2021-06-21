From Ben Dunno, Warri

As the intrigues and power play surrounding the emergence of the successor to the throne of the Olu of Warri continue to generate controversies, the Ologbotsere Eyinmisanren Descendants have demanded the immediate withdrawal of the statement credited to Iyasere of Warri, Chief Johnson Atserunleghe, discrediting the family.

They have also requested a public apology from the Iyasere over the purported offensive claims made against the person of Chief Ayirimi Emami, the Ologbotsere of the Warri Kingdom and Chairman of the Olu Advisory Council, in a video recently released and gone viral.

Specifically, the Ologbotsere Descendants were referring to an allegation made by the Iyasere, Chief Atserunleghe, in a video while addressing some youths, claiming that he was the one that went to the AIG’s office at the Police Zone 5, Benin to stop them from charging the Ologbotsere of Warri, Chief Ayirimi Emami to court over the alleged missing crown of Warri Kingdom.

Consequently, they have issued a 7 days ultimatum to the Iyasere to act on its demands or face the consequences of legal action in an attempt to seek redress to his intent of malicious damage of the good name of the family and impeccable reputation of the Ologbotsere, Chief Emami.

Issuing the ultimatum in a statement issued and signed in Warri, yesterday, by the Spokesperson of the Ologbotsere Descendant, Comrade Alex Eyengho, the decision to set the record straight on this allegation was reached at a well-attended meeting of the members of the Ologbotsere Descendants held on Sunday, June 20, 2021.

The statement also frowned at the ugly development of the invasion of a Warri High court by suspected thugs who were hired to disrupt at all cost the proceedings of a case challenging the emergence of the Olu of Warri successor brought before the court by Prince Bernard Emiko and Prince Oyowoli Emiko.

While urging the general public, particularly the Itsekiris both at home and in the diaspora to remain calm, the statement described the act as lawless and uncivilised, adding that it does not portray the peaceful and law-abiding nature the Itsekiri people are known for globally.

According to the statement: ‘This is the most flippant and irresponsible comment from a supposed Chief of Warri Kingdom. It is interesting to know that it is Chief Atserunleghe that now has the authority to decide whether the police should charge a case to court or not.

‘It is for the reason of this very annoying and provocative comment that the Ologbotsere Eyinmisanren Descendants hereby give Chief Atserunleghe 7 days to also in a video post publicly withdraw his silly statement with an unreserved apology to the Ologbotsere of Warri, Chief Ayiri Emami, and the entire Ologbotsere Eyinmisanren Descendants worldwide, failing which necessary actions shall be taken within the ambit of the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.’

On the issue of the invasion of the court by alleged thugs, Comrade Eyengho called for calm by all and sundry, adding that the law should be allowed to take its full course, particularly when some of the alleged thugs are known by their names and place of abode.

‘We join others to call on the appropriate law enforcement agencies to diligently carry out their duties in this matter with a view to bringing all the culprits to justice.

‘This act is unacceptable, condemnable and barbaric. The Itsekiri are known to have maximum respect for the law, order, due process and due diligence.

‘It is most unItsekirilike for any one to carry out such act of desecration of the hallowed temple of justice and the abode of the last hope of the common man”.

‘The act is most preposterous and the perpetrators should not go unpunished by the laws of our country,’ the statement concluded.