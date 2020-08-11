Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Member, representing Ogbia federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Fred Obua, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the construction of the Oloibiri Oil and Gas Museum and Research Centre, 64 years after the discovery of crude oil in commercial quantities in the town.

The project was recently launched by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, with the inauguration of key project committees and setting up of delivery timelines.

He also lauded Governor Douye Diri for supporting the project by agreeing to provide the enabling environment for its success and sustenance.

The lawmaker, in a statement in Yenagoa, commended Sylva for driving the project alongside key institutions like the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, Petroleum Technology Development Fund, Shell Petroleum and Development Company and the Bayelsa State Government.

Obua said the deliberate timeline for the project which includes eight months pre-construction activities and 36 months for the main construction from the date of commencement, further underscores the seriousness of the Buhari administration to deliver it in good time.

The lawmaker said the governor’s commitment is a clear indication of his interest in developing the state which he has placed far and above parochial and partisan consideration.

Obua said Diri’s strategic partnership with the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government is also a testament of his disposition to do more collaboration and the fact that he places Bayelsa’s development first and above any political party, sectional or party leanings.