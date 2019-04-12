Lukman Olabiyi

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday released the former 2nd Vice-President of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Monday Ubani, who was detained by the commission

Ubani was arrested and detained on March 19, along with Senator Christopher Enai for failing to produce the former Managing Director of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF, Mrs Ngozi Olejeme, who the both stood for as sureties.

Olojeme is facing a-N6.4billion fraud charge preferred against her by the EFCC.

Ubani had maintained his innocence over Olejeme’s disappearance, insisting that she absconded after the EFCC raided her home

He also stated that his decision to stand surety for Olejeme was because he compelled her to return to Nigeria to face the charges against her and all effort to secure her bail was frustrated by the EFCC.

Ubani was released at about 11am yesterday.